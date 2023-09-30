13abc Marketplace
UAW president to join Toledo picket line Saturday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW President Shawn Fain announced he will be joining the picket line in Toledo Saturday. Along with Fain, Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants will join the picketers.

Friday, the union expanded its strike against the Big Three automakers by ordering 7,000 more workers to walk off the job in Illinois and Michigan.

UAW Local 12 in Toledo was among the first units called upon to strike. On Sept. 14, Fain announced UAW Local 12 would be one of the first three units to strike.

According to a press release from Fain, he is expected to join the picket lines at 4000 Stickney Ave. around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a video appearance that the strikes were escalated because Ford and GM refused “to make meaningful progress” in contract talks. Jeep maker Stellantis was spared from the third round of strikes.

Ford and GM shot back as a war of words with the union also intensified. Ford accused the UAW of holding up a deal mainly over union representation at electric vehicle battery plants, most of which are joint ventures with a Korean manufacturer.

