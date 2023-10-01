10/1: Dan’s Sunday PM Forecast

It’s a grab bag in the weather department for the coming week, starting with our potential 3rd foggy morning in a row giving way once again to lots of warm afternoon sun. That will be the running theme, warming to the mid-80s by Wednesday before a big turning point. Rain returns overnight Thursday into Friday, dropping next weekend’s highs to the 60s and lows in the 40s.

