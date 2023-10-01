13abc Marketplace
10/1: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Foggy mornings, sunny and warm start to October
After dense fog this morning, we welcome in a whole lot of sunshine for the first day of October.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After a morning of dense fog, we welcome in plenty of sunshine for the first day of October. Temperatures today climb to the 80s, and skies remain clear. This means that patchy fog will redevelop overnight into early Monday - impacting your Monday morning commute. Temperatures continue to climb into the middle part of the week, hitting the mid-80s on Wednesday. We give the FIRST ALERT of a massive cool-down after some showers and thunderstorms after Thursday.

