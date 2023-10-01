13 Action News’ Weekend in Review
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after Saturday shooting
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday in East Toledo and the alleged shooter is in custody, according to officers with TPD.
- SWAT officers and TPD responded to the shooting in the area of Albert and White Street. 13 Action News crews saw several officers circling a house. After a lengthy standoff, they saw at least three people were taken out of the house.
- TPD officers arrested and booked 44-year-old Cory Oconner at the Lucas County Jail. According to TPD, a neutral third-party witness, along with video surveillance footage, detailed Oconner firing shots across the intersection of Albert and White Street at a male victim. The victim was shot at least one time and is in critical condition.
- One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
- WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man died in a Sunday morning all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail, according to OSHP troopers.
- OSHP troopers say a red Honda 450 ATV was traveling eastbound around 6:20 a.m. on the Anthony Wayne Trail and went off the north side of the road while attempting to turn left on Dutch Road. Officials say 21-year-old Cory Berndt, of Waterville, was operating the vehicle and then hit a pole, which caused him to bump his head. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.
- Officials on the scene told 13 Action News an air ambulance was called but could not arrive due to the dense fog conditions Sunday morning.
- UAW President Shawn Fain’s visit to Toledo picket lines
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers’ President Shawn Fain hit the picket line in Toledo on Saturday, as he addressed union workers on strike at the Stellantis Assembly Plant on Stickney Avenue.
- “Until we get your fair share, we’re going to be out here. And, we’re going to get it,” Fain said to workers as they applauded.
- This visit comes just one day after Fain ordered more than 7,000 workers in Illinois and Michigan to walk off the job on Friday, expanding the strike to about 17% of the union’s workforce. Toledo was one of the first units called to strike.
- “This isn’t something we want, but it’s something we have to do. It’s on the companies,” said Fain.
- JR Majewski enters primary for OH-09 congressional seat
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican JR Majewski, of Port Clinton, Ohio told 13 Action News he is running for the OH-09 Congressional seat, once again looking to challenge the incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the 2024 election.
- After falling short in the 2022 election, the Trump-backed candidate is entering into the GOP primary for Ohio’s ninth congressional district. Two other Republicans are currently in the race: Craig Riedel, a former state representative from Defiance, and Steve Lankenau, a former mayor of Napoleon.
- Democratic Congresswoman Kaptur has said she intends to run again in 2024.
- Driver killed in one-car collision Saturday morning, police say
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was killed in a one-car collision Saturday morning in Toledo, according to officers with the Toledo Police Department.
- Officers reported the car was traveling southbound on Parkside Boulevard around 3:40 a.m. The vehicle, with two passengers inside, was approaching Dorr Street and crashed into a light post, according to TPD.
- Officers say the driver of the vehicle was killed in the collision. TPD did not release the driver’s identity at this time. One passenger was in the vehicle and officers reported they sustained no injuries.
