13 Action News’ Weekend in Review

OSHP troopers say a red Honda 450 ATV was traveling eastbound around 6:20 a.m. on the Anthony Wayne Trail and went off the north side of the road while attempting to turn left on Dutch Road. Officials say 21-year-old Cory Berndt, of Waterville, was operating the vehicle and then hit a pole, which caused him to bump his head. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.