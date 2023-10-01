13abc Marketplace
9/30: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Foggy start to October; warm first few days
Patchy dense fog is redeveloping overnight, though sun and warmth will win out for the first few days of October. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Patchy dense fog (likely not as widespread as the last couple mornings) will once again lead off Sunday, giving way to lots of sun and highs near 80F to kick off the month of October. The warming trend will continue, notching up a degree or two to the mid-80s by the midweek. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late Thursday into Friday, as highs tumble to the 60s to close out the week (and possible upper 40s for Saturday morning).

