9/30: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Patchy dense fog (likely not as widespread as the last couple mornings) will once again lead off Sunday, giving way to lots of sun and highs near 80F to kick off the month of October. The warming trend will continue, notching up a degree or two to the mid-80s by the midweek. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late Thursday into Friday, as highs tumble to the 60s to close out the week (and possible upper 40s for Saturday morning).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.