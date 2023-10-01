13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

An air ambulance was called to the scene but could not arrive due to the dense fog conditions Sunday morning.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man died in a Sunday morning all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail, according to OSHP troopers.

OSHP troopers say the ATV was traveling eastbound on the Anthony Wayne Trail and went off the north side of the road while attempting to turn left on Dutch Road. Officials say the man operating the vehicle then hit a pole, which caused him to bump his head.

Officials say they transported the one man involved to a local hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say only one ATV was involved in the crash.

An air ambulance was called to the scene but could not arrive due to the dense fog conditions Sunday morning.

“Yeah definitely take your time because your reactionary gap isn’t going to be there because you can’t really see,” said OSHP Sgt. Metzger. “So if you’re doing 70 mph on the interstate, it’s going to take you a little while to see if a deer comes running out in front of you. So, especially when it’s foggy out like this take your time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in wrong-way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

An air ambulance was called to the scene but could not arrive due to the dense fog conditions...
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
SWAT officers and TPD responded to the shooting in the area of Albert and White Street in East...
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after Saturday shooting
After a foggy morning, we welcome in plenty of sunshine for this first day of October.
10/1: Erin's Sunday Forecast
Patchy dense fog is redeveloping overnight, though sun and warmth will win out for the first...
9/30: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast