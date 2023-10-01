One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man died in a Sunday morning all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail, according to OSHP troopers.

OSHP troopers say the ATV was traveling eastbound on the Anthony Wayne Trail and went off the north side of the road while attempting to turn left on Dutch Road. Officials say the man operating the vehicle then hit a pole, which caused him to bump his head.

Officials say they transported the one man involved to a local hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say only one ATV was involved in the crash.

An air ambulance was called to the scene but could not arrive due to the dense fog conditions Sunday morning.

“Yeah definitely take your time because your reactionary gap isn’t going to be there because you can’t really see,” said OSHP Sgt. Metzger. “So if you’re doing 70 mph on the interstate, it’s going to take you a little while to see if a deer comes running out in front of you. So, especially when it’s foggy out like this take your time.”

