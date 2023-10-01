UAW President Shawn Fain’s visit to Toledo picket lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers’ President Shawn Fain hit the picket line in Toledo on Saturday, as he addressed union workers on strike at the Stellantis Assembly Plant on Stickney Avenue.

“Until we get your fair share, we’re going to be out here. And, we’re going to get it,” Fain said to workers as they applauded.

This visit comes just one day after Fain ordered more than 7,000 workers in Illinois and Michigan to walk off the job on Friday, expanding the strike to about 17% of the union’s workforce. Toledo was one of the first units called to strike.

“This isn’t something we want, but it’s something we have to do. It’s on the companies,” said Fain. “Temporary workers have been abused forever and our tiered members have to work eight years to get full pay and everything else. These companies will make billions, a quarter of a trillion dollars in the last decade. It’s time they pay up.”

Among the UAW’s list of demands are better pay, an end to tiered wages, and what they call a “just transition to electric vehicles.” 13 Action News spoke to production operator Greg Harley, who has worked at the Stellantis Assembly Plant for nearly 40 years.

“Why should somebody that works next to me get paid half of what I get paid when we’re doing the same job?” said Harley, “Every two hours we rotate, we do the same job, we should all get paid the same.”

Harley told 13 Action News that solidarity is vital during this time and it meant a lot to see Fain on the lines with them.

“I don’t see anyone from the company coming down here talking with us, he’s coming down here and talking with us and standing on the line with us. He is one of us,” said Harley.

Stellantis was spared from the latest expansion of strikers. Officials released a statement Friday saying:

“Stellantis has been intensely working with the UAW to find solutions to the issues that are of most concern to our employees while ensuring the Company can remain competitive given the market’s fierce competition. We have made progress in our discussions, but gaps remain. We are committed to continue working through these issues in an expeditious manner to reach a fair and responsible agreement that gets everyone back to work as soon as possible.”

However, Fain told 13 Action News, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We’re willing to fight as long as it takes,” said Fain. “There is progress. I mean there is progress being made, but it’s nowhere where it needs to be and we’re going to keep pushing until we get there.”

