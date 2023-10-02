10/2: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After our third foggy morning in a row, warm sunshine is beaming down once again. More patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning. The mid-80s will follow us through the midweek, then Thursday becomes the focal point. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll along a cold front through early Friday, sending temperatures to the mid-40s to open next weekend. Highs may not even crack the 60s during either Saturday or Sunday.

