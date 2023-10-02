13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

10/2: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

More patchy fog Tuesday AM; warm midweek, rainy/cooler second half
Another foggy start to another sunny day, with more warm afternoons to come. Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After our third foggy morning in a row, warm sunshine is beaming down once again. More patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning. The mid-80s will follow us through the midweek, then Thursday becomes the focal point. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will roll along a cold front through early Friday, sending temperatures to the mid-40s to open next weekend. Highs may not even crack the 60s during either Saturday or Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

Latest News

Another foggy start to another sunny day, with more warm afternoons to come. Dan Smith has your...
10/2: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Near Record Highs Early Week, Major Cool Down Coming
October 2nd Weather Forecast
October 2nd Weather Forecast
Monday could make for another foggy morning, though sun and warmth will win out once again. Dan...
10/1: Dan’s Sunday PM Forecast