4 shot at Weiler Homes in East Toledo
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were shot at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo on Sunday, detectives at the scene told 13 Action News.
Police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Investigators haven’t released the conditions of the people who were shot or their identities. They also haven’t said if a suspect is in custody.
13 Action News crews saw several evidence markers on the ground outside of one apartment. At least a dozen police cars were at the scene. Crews started to clear the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.