4 shot at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were shot at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo on Sunday, detectives at the scene told 13 Action News.

Police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Investigators haven’t released the conditions of the people who were shot or their identities. They also haven’t said if a suspect is in custody.

13 Action News crews saw several evidence markers on the ground outside of one apartment. At least a dozen police cars were at the scene. Crews started to clear the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

