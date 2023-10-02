13abc Marketplace
4 shot at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were shot at the Weiler Homes in East Toledo on Sunday, detectives at the scene told 13 Action News.

Police responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Investigators haven’t released the conditions of the people who were shot or their identities. They also haven’t said if a suspect is in custody.

13 Action News crews saw several evidence markers on the ground outside of one apartment. At least a dozen police cars were at the scene. Crews started to clear the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

