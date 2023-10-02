13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

Latest News

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement