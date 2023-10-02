13abc Marketplace
Everything you need to know about the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 14

By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan in the early afternoon on October 14. The area is not in the direct annularity path, but the sky will darken and temperatures will drop as the moon temporarily blocks a portion of the sun’s surface from the Earth’s view.

First contact, or the time in which the moon starts to block the sun’s surface, occurs at 11:45 a.m., and the end of the eclipse occurs at 2:26 p.m. The maximum amount of the sun’s surface being covered will be just under 60%, and this occurs at the maximum eclipse time at 1:04 p.m.

During an annular eclipse, the moon is farther from the Earth than it is during a solar eclipse. This provides a “ring of fire” effect, with the moon’s shadow blocking only the middle part of the sun’s surface.

Those interested in watching the partial solar eclipse can purchase solar filter glasses from many retail providers.

