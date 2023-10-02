Mohawk Jr./Sr. High put on lockdown after report of shots fired

SYCAMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - A report of gunshots led to the lockdown of the of the Mohawk Junior and Senior High on Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m., a parent with two children in Mohawk Local School called 13 Action News to say he received a text from his son that there was a shooting in the building, leading to a lockdown.

A dispatcher at the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were reports of “possible shots fired” at the school in Sycamore, which led to what’s called a “Level 3 Lockdown.”

The dispatcher said first responders searched the building and gave the “all-clear” after determining there was no credible threat. The school as not, at last check, lifted the lockdown. Deputies and other law enforcement remain at the scene as a precaution.

Mohawk superintendent, Jeffrey Holbrook, later sent an alert, confirming the lockdown and saying all students and faculty are “safe and accounted for.” He went on to ask parents not to show up at the building since students are not being permitted to leave.

Dear Parents, Staff, Faculty, Students, and Community Members, Today, October 2, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., faculty heard a loud noise from the elementary side of the building. The administration implemented the safety protocols immediately. Our SRO, Deputy Carl Daniel checked the building and we have already contacted the Wyandot County Sheriff Office. Presently, The Wyandot County Sheriff Deputies and first responders are on the scene out of an abundance of caution.

