October 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning fog, the temperatures will soar once again today with a high in the low to middle 80s under a sunny sky. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring minimal patchy morning fog and lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Showers are likely late Thursday into Thursday night. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible on Friday evening with highs in the middle 60s. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible this weekend with highs in the middle 50s. Lows should stay out of frost territory with lows in the 40s.

