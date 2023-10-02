Otsego Local Schools takes science to the next level

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Otsego local schools is taking science to the next level. On Monday, the school held a ribbon cutting on 16 acres of land.

The land will be known as the Fox-Shank-Living Lab and will be used as a learning center for students for a variety of educational purposes.

Students will get their hands dirty and learn how to farm the land in their own backyard.

The property was bought with a grant through the H2Ohio initiative at no cost to taxpayers.

Students will be able to explore, learn about, play in and take care of the local ecosystems.

“For generations, we are going to be able to just cross our street. I joke and say it’s basically having a metro park in our backyard. The lessons that they’re going to be able to learn and just the experiences they’ll be able to have out there, it’s just incredible,” Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said.

The property contains wetlands, walking trails, a demonstration agriculture field, access to the stream for students to safely take water samples for data collection and an array of wildlife.

During non-school hours, the space will also be available for community members to walk and enjoy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.