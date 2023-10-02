13abc Marketplace
Port Clinton firefighter/EMT files lawsuit against fire chief alleging he sexually assaulted her

The suit alleges that Johnson continuously sexually assaulted and harassed the firefighter.
The suit alleges that Johnson continuously sexually assaulted and harassed the firefighter.(City of Port Clinton)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Port Clinton firefighter and emergency medical technician has filed a federal, civil-rights lawsuit against the City of Port Clinton and its fire chief, Kent Johnson, that states he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

According to court documents, the suit alleges that Johnson continuously sexually assaulted and harassed the firefighter, violating her 14th Amendment rights to equal protection, due process and other rights.

Judge Jeffrey Helmick has been assigned to the case.

13 Action News first reported in June that Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave after the City received multiple allegations against him including sexual harassment and assault, civil liability for criminal acts, workers-compensation fraud, financial impropriety, firearm-related threats and other related issues.

13 Action News has reached out to the City and the fire department for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

