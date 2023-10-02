Staff at Toledo Propulsion Systems could soon be without work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest additions to the United Auto Workers strike could soon put local General Motors employees out of work.

The workers at GM’s Toledo Propulsion Systems supply the Lansing-Delta Township GM plant which began striking Friday. The executive director at Toledo Propulsion, Tammy Golden, said management is deciding whether to take some of their employees off the production line.

“Lansing has gone down for work stoppage. We supply Lansing, and based off of inventory and a number of other criteria we will determine whether there is no work available for some of our team members here at Toledo,” Golden said.

According to Golden, hundreds of employees are already without work due to a strike at a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

“We are affecting communities. We are changing lives. We are disrupting lives with this strike, and we didn’t think we needed to be here,” Golden said.

The president of UAW Local 14 which represents employees at Toledo Propulsion Systems said the strike was necessary.

“There’s a reason why another General Motors facility was taken out last week. It’s because they are dragging their feet at the table,” UAW Local 14 president Tony Totty said.

Totty said the employees without work at Toledo Propulsion Systems are collateral damage.

“They’re the ones causing it. You know, if they want to fix the collateral damage, then they can be fair with us at the table. They can settle that right now. It’s on the company to stop the pain and hurt of everybody involved,” Totty said.

Golden said the employees who are without work are not eligible for unemployment. However, Totty said even though the workers will not be taking to the picket lines, they will receive strike pay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.