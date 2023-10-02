13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Staff at Toledo Propulsion Systems could soon be without work

The employees without work are not laid off and they are not eligible for unemployment.
By Sophie Bates and WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest additions to the United Auto Workers strike could soon put local General Motors employees out of work.

The workers at GM’s Toledo Propulsion Systems supply the Lansing-Delta Township GM plant which began striking Friday. The executive director at Toledo Propulsion, Tammy Golden, said management is deciding whether to take some of their employees off the production line.

“Lansing has gone down for work stoppage. We supply Lansing, and based off of inventory and a number of other criteria we will determine whether there is no work available for some of our team members here at Toledo,” Golden said.

According to Golden, hundreds of employees are already without work due to a strike at a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

“We are affecting communities. We are changing lives. We are disrupting lives with this strike, and we didn’t think we needed to be here,” Golden said.

The president of UAW Local 14 which represents employees at Toledo Propulsion Systems said the strike was necessary.

“There’s a reason why another General Motors facility was taken out last week. It’s because they are dragging their feet at the table,” UAW Local 14 president Tony Totty said.

Totty said the employees without work at Toledo Propulsion Systems are collateral damage.

“They’re the ones causing it. You know, if they want to fix the collateral damage, then they can be fair with us at the table. They can settle that right now. It’s on the company to stop the pain and hurt of everybody involved,” Totty said.

Golden said the employees who are without work are not eligible for unemployment. However, Totty said even though the workers will not be taking to the picket lines, they will receive strike pay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it is extending its pause on student loan...
Lourdes University prepares for student loan repayment
The plan addresses harmful algal blooms that can produce toxins which could harm animals in the...
U.S. EPA approves Ohio’s plan to reduce algae in Lake Erie
Gov. Mike DeWine -- (R) Ohio
Part of Ohio’s GOP-backed K-12 education overhaul will take effect despite court order
High profile vehicles have hit the 11'0" train bridge in Tiffin 25 times in the last 3 years.
Train bridge in Tiffin dubbed “The Can Opener”