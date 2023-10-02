13abc Marketplace
University of Findlay’s Community Health Clinic offers free health care

The University of Findlay is offering free health care through an eight-week pro bono clinic.
By JD Pooley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Health care can be expensive at times and the University of Findlay is trying to take away that expense, through their Community Health Clinic.

It’s offered twice a week, for eight weeks on their campus in Findlay.

“Ah, my thoughts were there’s a catch, and that was pain,” Shayna Pothast said while taking part in a wellness workout Monday morning.

University of Findlay students in the physical therapy graduate program are reaching out to community members, sharing what they learned at school and giving hands-on clinical help.

“Help our students see patients early on in their curriculum in addition to helping our community members reach their fitness and wellness goals,” Mario Baker, professor in the physical therapy department said.

Baker said the Community Health Clinic is a win-win for both involved.

“And it meets our intuitive in the APTA, which is American Physical Therapy Association, of incorporating wellness and community health into our interventions,” Baker said.

Second-year graduate school student Madison Mlsna says having the opportunity to work hands-on is key.

“See real-life patients who have some sort of disability or pain or whatever it is,” Mlsna said.

If you missed out on this fall session, don’t worry, they have plenty throughout the year, ranging from neuro to joint pain relief. Visit this link to enroll.

