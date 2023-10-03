10/3: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

There’s something for everyone in the next several days, starting with near-record highs today and tomorrow in the mid to upper-80s under lots of sunshine. The “fall” will come literally and figuratively, as a cold front delivers widespread showers starting Thursday PM and taking us into the weekend. That front will send highs down a good 30 degrees, remaining in the mid-50s for highs (and 40s for lows) for the first true autumn chill of the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.