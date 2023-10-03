13abc Marketplace
10/3: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

From sun/shorts to soup/sweaters in a few days
Mother Nature is airing summertime reruns today and tomorrow! Dan Smith has the latest on when we flip the switch.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There’s something for everyone in the next several days, starting with near-record highs today and tomorrow in the mid to upper-80s under lots of sunshine. The “fall” will come literally and figuratively, as a cold front delivers widespread showers starting Thursday PM and taking us into the weekend. That front will send highs down a good 30 degrees, remaining in the mid-50s for highs (and 40s for lows) for the first true autumn chill of the season.

