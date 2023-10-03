13abc Marketplace
10/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

10/3/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and mild, lows in the lower 60s. WEDNESDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, very warm, highs in the mid 80s. THURSDAY: Rain becoming likely, not as warm, highs in the mid 70s with falling temperatures in the afternoon and evening. FRIDAY: Cooler with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Very cool, breezy, chance of showers, highs only in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: Very cool, breezy, chance of a shower, highs in the lower to mid 50s.

