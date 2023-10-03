City of Port Clinton gives update on investigations alleging sexual assault against firefighter

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Allegations of groping, texting sexual comments, even stealing underwear. That’s what attorneys for a Port Clinton firefighter contend happened inside and outside the walls of the fire department.

Last Friday, the Chandra Law Firm out of Cleveland filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of that firefighter. She is suing the City of Port Clinton and Fire Chief Kent Johnson, 64, claiming he sexually assaulted and harassed her both on and off the job.

That includes alleged text messages calling her “sexy,” asking for pictures and requesting she put N95 masks in his mailbox, adding “if you want to carry them in your pants for a while, that would be ok.”

Her attorneys also list specific comments supposedly made by Johnson, allegedly stating her breasts “looked amazing” and her toes “looked delicious.” Plus, a chronicle of instances of what she calls unwanted touching of her breasts, buttocks, and private parts.

A spokesperson for the City of Port Clinton emailed 13 Action News this statement:

“There are currently two investigations that are still ongoing. BCI&I is conducting the criminal investigation and Clemens, Nelson & Associates are conducting the administrative investigation. Unfortunately, the City does not have a timeframe as to when the Investigations will be completed. I do not have any comments regarding the lawsuit at this time as both investigations are still ongoing. Fire Chief Kent Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave on June 6, 2023 until further notice. (The firefighter) is also on paid administrative leave and was placed on paid administrative leave on June 16, 2023, after a request was made by her attorney. The City complied with Attorney Chandra’s Request and (the firefighter) was placed on paid administrative leave after she was set to return from Medical leave.”

In response, attorneys for the firefighter issued the following statement to 13 Action News:

“In the four months since the City has been investigating this matter, it has acquired more than ample evidence—including the inappropriate text messages from Johnson it has been provided and screenshots of which are embedded in the federal complaint—to decide that he should not be further entrusted with government power. This should not be a difficult, prolonged decision and Ms. Huskey should not be left distressed about whether he’ll ever have authority over her again.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.