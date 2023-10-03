13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

The differences between the solar eclipses on October 14 and April 8

By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two separate solar eclipses will be visible from North America, including from here in Northwest Ohio. While the two share the title of solar eclipses, they are quite different in their type and commonality.

An annular solar eclipse occurs during the apogee new moon phase, in which the moon is located farther from the Earth along its ellipse, providing a “ring of fire” effect. A total solar eclipse occurs during the perigee new moon phase, in which the moon is located closer to the Earth along its ellipse, with the moon’s surface covering the entirety of the sun.

On Oct. 14, in the early afternoon, an annular solar eclipse will occur. However, from Northwest Ohio, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse, as the path of annularity is located in the southwest United States.

On April 8, in the afternoon, a total solar eclipse will occur. The path of totality is drawn directly through the state of Ohio, and the 124-mile-wide path stretches from Toledo down to Columbus.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only 21 total solar eclipses have crossed the contiguous United States. This makes the total solar eclipse on April 8 a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle with the path of totality passing right through Northwest Ohio.

One can safely view solar eclipses using solar filter glasses, which can be purchased from multiple retailers.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite in the 4200 block of Grantley on...
Woman found dead in Toledo yard from apparent dog bite
Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say

Latest News

Two solar eclipses will be visible from Northwest Ohio, but one is a once-in-a-lifetime event.
The differences between the solar eclipses on October 14 and April 8
Mother Nature is airing summertime reruns today and tomorrow! Dan Smith has the latest on when...
10/3: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
CKTM is currently a finalist for the Defender Service Awards and the winner will receive a Land...
Connecting Kids to Meals in running to receive new van, asks public for help
GM Toledo Propulsion Systems Plant
Toledo Propulsion Systems work stoppage due to strike begins Wednesday