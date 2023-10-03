13abc Marketplace
Entrepreneur devastated over stolen food truck
By Zain Omair
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo food truck owner is asking for the public’s help after she says her trailer was stolen in plain sight.

According to the police report, a driver in an unknown truck pulled up to the Juicy J Food Truck’s usual spot on Glenwood and Detroit around 7:30 p.m. on September 27th. Owner Ebony Krug told 13 Action News, when she came home from her other job she found the lot empty.

“I asked my boyfriend, did you move my truck? And he was like, no I thought you moved it. Next thing I know, I call my business partner, I asked her did you move the truck? She was asleep. So I’m thinking someone is playing a trick on me like April Fool’s... but it’s not April so I know it isn’t a joke,” said Krug.

Krug says it wasn’t just her food truck that was taken from her. Without her trailer, her big dream of owning her own business is now on pause.

“Whoever took the food truck, like, I don’t know what made you come right here and attack my truck and come get it, but I know I don’t do wrong to anybody,” said Krug.

Krug is pleading for whoever is responsible to do the right thing.

“I’ve been in fast food since I was 14. So this is my dream. It might not be anyone else’s but it’s mine,” said Krug.

Krug told 13 Action News she’s hopeful cameras nearby caught a glimpse of the thieves. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

