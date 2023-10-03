13abc Marketplace
Lourdes University prepares for student loan repayment

For nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans did not have to make payments on their federal student loans, now that pause is over.
By Jada Respress
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“Nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans did not have to pay their student loans. In October, they are now having to face that reality,” Financial aid advisor Ashley Fullenlove-Babb said. “For undergrad, I had no idea about anything as a first-generation student. So I really relied on the financial aid office to get help on everything like every year even with the FASFA. So looking back now I know when people are asking me questions to be patient and not just think oh you should know this?”

Now as a financial advisor, Fullenlove-Babb recognizes the difficulty of understanding student loans. Students at Lourdes can look for help outside of office hours. Fullenlove-Babb holds workshops for seniors and walks freshmen through what they are responsible for as soon as they register as a student.

“Students don’t know this parents don’t know this. Just being patient and understanding that kids don’t know what to ask. So that even just asking the question for them so they think of it,” Fullenlove-Babb said.

Fullenlove-Babb is paying back student loans herself so she understands what borrowers must be feeling as they readjust their budgets.

Emma Glover is a sophomore who has student loans. She’s already preparing to pay them back.

“When I get paid, I put money aside on every paycheck just because I know I’m going to have to pay that back eventually. It helps having a job in college,” Glover said.

Lourdes alumni can get financial guidance as well. Fullenlove-Babb says her door is always open to students and alumni if they have questions. The financial aid office will be posting updates as payments start up again.

