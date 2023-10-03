13abc Marketplace
October 3rd Weather Forecast

Sun & Shorts Weather To Showers & Soup Eating Weather
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and very warm today with a high in the middle 80s. A few spots could reach the upper 80s. That will come within a few degrees of the record high of 90-degrees set back in 1953. Clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday with a high in the middle 80s. Rain is likely on Thursday. A shower is possible late morning, but most of the rain will come in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 70s. A morning shower and an evening shower is possible on Friday with a little sunshine in between. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s. There is a good chance for some scattered showers on Saturday with a high in the middle 50s. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday and Monday with a high in the middle to upper 50s. A patchy light frost may occur west of I-75 later next week as the sky begins to clear.

