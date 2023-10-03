A once-in-a-lifetime event: the rarity of total solar eclipses in Northwest Ohio

The total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024 is one of few total solar eclipses to be viewable in the continental United States in the 21st century. It is even more rare for the path of totality to cross directly through northwest Ohio.

According to NASA, there is a minimum of two to a maximum of five possible solar eclipses within a calendar year. Approximately 30% of solar eclipses across the globe in the 21st century will be total solar eclipses, in which the moon completely covers the sun’s surface along its path of totality.

The latest total solar eclipse with northwest Ohio in its path of totality happened in 1806, and the next total solar eclipse to be viewable from northwest Ohio occurs in 2099, making for the total solar eclipse in April of 2024 a one-in-a-lifetime event.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.