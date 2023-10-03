13abc Marketplace
Otsego superintendent acquires CDL to help with bus driver shortage

The bus driver shortage is not slowing down for many school districts but for one local district, a familiar face is stepping up.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The bus driver shortage is not slowing down for many school districts but for one local district, a familiar face is stepping up.

When students at Otsego Local Schools hop on the bus, they may be surprised to see the superintendent behind the wheel.

Superintendent, Kevin O’Shea, knows just how important transportation operations are to the district.

“We are a small school. It’s kind of it all hands on deck kind of thing, and that was really the purpose behind the whole thing,” O’Shea said.

He got his commercial driver’s license, also known as a CDL, to help with the school bus driver shortage.

“The bus drivers are the backbone of our organization. If we don’t have buses, we can’t have school. The need to fill their positions when they’re not able to come to work, or when a conflict comes up or a bus breaks down. It’s one of the most important jobs, and one of the more difficult jobs and what we do,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea says it’s tough to find subs to help out when drivers call off.

He trained for months and was required to identify every light on the bus. The inspection takes at least 30 minutes.

Every day, 13 buses roll out to pick up students.

“These are great people. They work really hard, but just being able to help them and be here for them. Is really what their goal was,” O’Shea said.

The superintendent will hit the road in about three weeks. He plans to take a group of students to explore Penta.

