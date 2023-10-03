13abc Marketplace
Ottawa Hills athletic director arrested on assault charges

Tamara Talmage
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The athletic administrator for the Ottawa Hills Junior and Senior High School is accused of assaulting a family/household member.

Tamara Talmage, 59, is alleged to have pushed and choked a woman at her home late at night on September 30.

She faces charges of assault, strangulation and domestic assault.

According to the Sylvania Police report, a dispatcher heard the phrase “you’re trying to kill me” during a 911 call from the 8000 block of Grainfield Drive. The call was disconnected shortly after, prompting a safety check by officers.

When they arrived, a witness had separated the two women and told them he witnessed a physical altercation while walking his dog, saying Talmage had pushed the woman to the ground and choked her.

The victim told police she and Talmage had been drinking and golfing, and began arguing over a comment about Talmage’s family.

Talmage told police she did shove the victim, but denied any threats or strangulation.

Entrepreneur devastated over stolen food truck
