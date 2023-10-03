UAW workers having to make sacrifices while waiting on a deal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday was day 18 of the UAW strike, but members have only been receiving strike pay for 10 of those days. 13 Action News spoke with some people on the picket line who say they’ve had to make some adjustments and cut back on costs as much as they can.

“It’s rough out here,” Jeff Willis, a Jeep employee said.

Horns are still honking and workers are still chanting, waiting for a deal to be made between the Big Three and the UAW. But the longer the wait, the more budgeting that needs to be made.

“We’re not going out to eat, not shopping on the internet, home projects are put on pause,” Tom Craft, a Jeep employee said.

“We no longer go out to eat. We make shortcuts here and there. No movies or nothing like that for the family. No recreation for the kids,” Willis said.

“Less driving, we cut back on all the Netflix, Hulu, all that we cut back. Next will be cable. Just trying to minimize everything we can,” Sysco Garza, a Jeep employee said.

Strike pay is $500 a week, which is a big adjustment to what workers are used to getting paid.

“It’s scary to think that the money’s not there. You know, $500 a week, it’s not a lot when you have a family. So it’s scary,” Jim Smith, a Jeep employee said.

And with the holidays coming up, there may be less Christmas cheer for little ones.

“We already told our grandkids that we’ll catch them after we get done with this contract. Our grandkids are used to having a lot of stuff, but this year is gonna be kind of cut back because of it,” Garza said.

For right now, it’s all about counting pennies and staying positive.

“We’re just kind of playing it by ear right now. We are all hopeful that within the next week or two they come up with an agreement,” Craft said.

There is still no agreement between the Big Three and the UAW and it’s unknown when a deal will be made. Until then, UAW workers at Toledo’s Jeep plant say they will keep adjusting until both sides agree on a fair deal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.