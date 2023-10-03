The Victory Center offers free support for cancer patients and survivors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and according to the American Cancer Society, more than 350,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease this year and more than 43,000 will die from it. However, There’s a special place in northwest Ohio that offers many layers of support for cancer patients and survivors.

The Victory Center has been helping people navigate a cancer diagnosis for more than 25 years. Last year alone, the center provided 10,000 services.

“We provide free services to cancer patients, survivors and family members,” the executive director at The Victory Center, Diane Barndt said. “They can be men, women or children and any kind of cancer diagnosis.”

While The Victory Center helps people with all kinds of cancer, breast cancer is a big part of the work here.

“About 50% of our clientele are breast cancer survivors or patients, it’s an important part of what we do,” said Barndt.

The Victory Center provides help on a number of levels, from a massage to short-term counseling and support groups.

“I think one of the most important things we provide is comradery. A feeling of being together, you are not in this alone,” Barndt said. “That’s true with breast cancer patients. They find each other, whether it is art therapy or a nutrition class, and someone who is newly diagnosed may be sitting next to a 10-year survivor, and that’s really powerful.”

Data shows some cancer screening significantly dropped during the pandemic, but Barndt says there is no excuse to wait now.

“It’s really important you follow the guidelines that are set for screenings, whether it’s breast cancer or colon cancer,” said Barndt. “Know when you are supposed to get them and just go get them.”

Early detection is key when it comes to any kind of cancer.

“Over the last year or so, we have seen a lot more late-stage cancers coming through the doors, it’s sad,” said Barndt. “A lot of people do okay, but it’s a tougher road if you don’t catch it early.”

Barndt says if you don’t have insurance, or are underinsured, there is help available.

“A lot of hospitals have free mammogram services and there are mobile mammography units in the community if you can’t afford it or your insurance won’t cover it,” said Barndt.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

If you’d like to know more about the programs The Victory Center offers, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.