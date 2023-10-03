Wood County commissioner’s pave path for big tech growth

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Big tech appears to be making an investment in Wood County. County officials are keeping the name under wraps, but they say the investment will be substantial.

“I think I mentioned before, kind of get us away from our rustbelt, the atmosphere that we sometimes have here,” Wood County Commissioner Craig LaHote said about the company that plans on employing around 50 people making around $80,000 dollars a year according to Wood County officials.

That’s the hope for LaHote, by giving Liames, LLC., who has already purchased a little over 300 acres just north of Ohio 582 and west of Mercer Road, south of Perrysburg, a tax abatement.

“It’s a data storage center, along with that comes a lot of technology that will go into the buildings,” LaHote said.

LaHote, along with fellow commissioners Doris Herringshaw and Dr. Ted Bowlus on Thursday approved a 75 percent tax abatement for 15 years on the 750 million total investments so far. $250 million in buildings and $500 million for equipment inside those buildings.

“It’s kind of sending the message that we’re a destination for high-tech type companies and we hope that it draws others to continue to come to the area as well,” LaHote said.

Wade Gottschalk, executive director of Wood County Economic Development, said the location was a big draw.

“Data centers are huge power users,” Gottschalk said. “There’s that relatively new First Energy substation, kind of just the north boundary of the site, with the, right off those 345 lines that run through there, so that gives them that access that they need, that’s their primary driver, they have to be relatively close to very large power.”

Gottschalk said when and if ground is broken and given the fact that data centers have a much higher per square-foot evaluation than the typical industrial building, Eastwood and Otsego school districts could come out on top down the road.

“In the future, and it will be somewhat into the future, you know they could get out a pretty good amount of money,” Gottschalk said. “We’d estimate you know on the phase one, could be up to around a million dollars in total per year,” Gottschalk added that would be for 15 years.

