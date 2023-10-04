13abc Marketplace
10/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Last warm afternoon; rain returns tomorrow
One more warm afternoon, then rain chances go up as the temperature tumbles. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After falling just shy of a record high yesterday, the midweek is delivering day #99 of 80° or above this year (upper-80s today). Thursday marks the turning point of the season, as a cold front will deliver up to 1/2″ of rainfall late tomorrow, with more scattered showers expected through Sunday. That system will also send temperatures tumbling to the 50s for weekend highs, and we could have our first lows in the upper-30s (and patchy frost) of autumn.

One more warm afternoon, then rain chances go up as the temperature tumbles. Dan Smith explains.
