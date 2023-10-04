10/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After falling just shy of a record high yesterday, the midweek is delivering day #99 of 80° or above this year (upper-80s today). Thursday marks the turning point of the season, as a cold front will deliver up to 1/2″ of rainfall late tomorrow, with more scattered showers expected through Sunday. That system will also send temperatures tumbling to the 50s for weekend highs, and we could have our first lows in the upper-30s (and patchy frost) of autumn.

