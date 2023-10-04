13abc Marketplace
10/4/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

10/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, lows in the lower to mid 60s. THURSDAY: Dry for a few hours in the morning, then rain developing for the afternoon and evening, temps top off in the lower to mid 70s and then fall into the 60s in the afternoon. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, dry during the day, chance of evening showers, highs in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Very cool, breezy, chance of showers, highs in the mid 50s. SUNDAY: Still very cool, still breezy, chance of an isolated shower, highs in the lower 50s.

