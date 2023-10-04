Boy fighting leukemia going to school online until it’s safe to return to class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In February, Liam O’Brien was diagnosed with Leukemia. Doctors told his parents he couldn’t be in a regular classroom setting because his immune system could be compromised. But that didn’t stop him from getting an education. “I instantly just picked up the computer, went straight to OCA and enrolled him,” his mother, Amber O’Brien said.

Ohio Connection Academy is a tuition free online school that works with children countrywide. O’Brien tell 13 Action News that with his leukemia online schooling was the only way for him to remain in school.

O’Brien said, “He handles his chemotherapy really well and most of the time we’re actually when he has live lessons in classes we’re sitting in there while he’s got treatment doing it.”

It was an adjustment at first O’Brien said because he wanted to be with other kids in school. But Liam’s coming around. “He’s starting to interact with his teacher a lot more and he’s starting to understand it’s just like real school just that they’re not there,” O’Brien said.

Amber O’Brien was a student at OCA herself. She says Liam receives the wonderful teaching she experienced. She credits her stepfather making her see the value of an education.

“My stepdad instilled in me is what I’m instilling in my son plus some. Not trying to be strict but just letting him know that education is very important,” O’Brien said.

Despite his diagnosis, his desire for learning never stopped and as an online student…he can. In two years’ time, O’Brien tells 13 Action News he will be Leukemia free and in one year could potentially be back in the classroom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.