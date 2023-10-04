City of Toledo looks to secure weather station subscription

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is in the midst of discussions over a potential subscription service for 10 new weather stations to be placed around the city.

They would provide Toledo Road & Bridge Maintenance with fresh data every single minute, and each station will also include a live-stream camera to show road conditions in real time.

During Tuesday’s agenda review for the October 10th city council meeting, Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Commissioner of Road & Bridge Maintenance, explained how the new weather stations work.

“Frost Solutions, Mini RWIS are non-invasive solar and battery-powered infrared and camera mini-weather stations that can be mounted to any existing poles,” Mikolajczyk said.

These weather stations are already in use across numerous US states and Canadian provinces. They’re advertised as being able to mount and program in under 30 minutes, and they measure pavement temperature, air temperature, dewpoint, wind speed and direction. Plus, these stations can send notifications to the city when temperatures drop to a preset threshold.

Frost Solutions, the company that builds the weather stations, would still own each unit. So, the total cost of $25,000 per year is really a subscription for access to the data, but that would keep the city off the hook for any equipment issues.

“Frost Solutions will also be responsible for replacing any damaged or non-working units at their cost,” Commissioner Mikolajczyk added at the agenda review meeting.

If the subscription agreement is approved at the council’s meeting next Tuesday, the plan is to deploy two weather stations on the Anthony Wayne Bridge and another on the Cherry Street Bridge. The other 7 will be placed along other major routes throughout the city.

If the project gets the green light... the stations should be operational before the snow starts to fall.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.