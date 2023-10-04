13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

City of Toledo looks to secure weather station subscription

Toledo City Council is in the midst of discussions over a potential subscription service for 10 new weather stations to be placed around the city.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is in the midst of discussions over a potential subscription service for 10 new weather stations to be placed around the city.

They would provide Toledo Road & Bridge Maintenance with fresh data every single minute, and each station will also include a live-stream camera to show road conditions in real time.

During Tuesday’s agenda review for the October 10th city council meeting, Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Commissioner of Road & Bridge Maintenance, explained how the new weather stations work.

“Frost Solutions, Mini RWIS are non-invasive solar and battery-powered infrared and camera mini-weather stations that can be mounted to any existing poles,” Mikolajczyk said.

These weather stations are already in use across numerous US states and Canadian provinces. They’re advertised as being able to mount and program in under 30 minutes, and they measure pavement temperature, air temperature, dewpoint, wind speed and direction. Plus, these stations can send notifications to the city when temperatures drop to a preset threshold.

Frost Solutions, the company that builds the weather stations, would still own each unit. So, the total cost of $25,000 per year is really a subscription for access to the data, but that would keep the city off the hook for any equipment issues.

“Frost Solutions will also be responsible for replacing any damaged or non-working units at their cost,” Commissioner Mikolajczyk added at the agenda review meeting.

If the subscription agreement is approved at the council’s meeting next Tuesday, the plan is to deploy two weather stations on the Anthony Wayne Bridge and another on the Cherry Street Bridge. The other 7 will be placed along other major routes throughout the city.

If the project gets the green light... the stations should be operational before the snow starts to fall.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Patients living at the Zepf Center sober living facility say not only are they fighting to get...
Recovery house dealing with bed bugs
United Auto Workers union members strike outside the Chrysler Toledo Assembly Plant in Toledo,...
Striking auto workers and Detroit companies appear to make progress in contract talks
Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture invested $6.1 million in the city of...
How the “heat island” effect impacts Toledo’s ecosystem
10/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast