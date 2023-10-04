13abc Marketplace
Cracking down on drug traffickers the goal of new Ohio House bill

It would increase drug trafficking charges for cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine to keep people convicted of those crimes locked up longer.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are looking to increase penalties for convicted drug traffickers, specifically those involved with fentanyl overdoses.

State Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) are spearheading the ‘Saving Ohio Communities Act’ to address the issue. They provided sponsor testimony in a House committee on Wednesday on their proposal, House Bill 230.

It would increase drug trafficking charges for cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine to keep people convicted of those crimes locked up longer. It would also create a mandatory five-year prison term for people convicted in fentanyl-related deaths in addition to other penalties.

Rep. Abrams said the bill was partially inspired by a trip she took to the southern border to accompany police who were pursuing traffickers. Rep. Swearingen said he believes each state needs to be treated like a border state.

“Even though the two of us have no ability to secure the border or protect it from the criminals that Rep. Abrams witnessed and described, we can do something to crack down on these criminals bringing drugs into our state,” Swearingen said.

ACLU of Ohio Chief Lobbiest Gary Daniels said on social media that he thinks the bill is “counterproductive” and wouldn’t help address the state’s drug problem. He said he’s concerned that the bill would lead to more people crowding Ohio’s prisons over time.

Some Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee said they didn’t share those same concerns.

“I’d rather have those folks in prison than expanding our cemeteries for the deaths of innocent people who overdose,” said Rep. Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg).

Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who used to serve as the Montgomery County sheriff, said he wants to see the mandatory minimum set at 10 years instead of five for people pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter with the fentanyl specification proposed in the bill. Plummer also said he isn’t concerned with the possibility that the bill increases prison populations.

“If we’ve gotta build more prisons, let’s build them, because these guys are killing our kids,” Plummer said.

