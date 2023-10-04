13abc Marketplace
Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states

Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi is accused of crashing several weddings, including one in Pontotoc County.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Sandra Lynn Henson was arrested at a wedding event over the weekend.

Mississippi authorities didn’t immediately specify what happened at the wedding but said she is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The sheriff’s department said this was not the first time Henson has found herself in trouble with the law regarding weddings.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings,” authorities shared.

Henson is also accused of stealing money and cards from purses while attending those weddings.

