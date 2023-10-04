13abc Marketplace
Dine in the 419: Roman’s Deli

If you're feeling a hankering for a big bite to eat, you need to stop by Roman's Deli at 526 Jackson St. in Toledo.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re feeling a hankering for a big bite to eat, you need to stop by Roman’s Deli at 526 Jackson St. in Toledo.

Mahmoud Girard renovated an old White Tower hamburger stand next to One Government Center. He opened it 20 years ago as a place to get hot corned beef and reubens. Now, Mahmoud’s retirement job has turned into a family business and a new Toledo tradition.

Feast your eyes on these mouth-watering sandwiches you can get weekdays, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on this week’s Dine in the 419!

For a look at the full menu, check out Roman’s Deli on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RomansDeliToledo/

