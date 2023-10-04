How the “heat island” effect impacts Toledo’s ecosystem

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With near-record breaking heat this October, one can notice the impact of living in what is considered a “heat island”, in which the average surface temperature is much warmer than that of surrounding areas. Heat islands have a direct impact on the ecosystem around them.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) invested $6.1 million dollars in the city of Toledo’s “Re-tree Toledo” initiative. The project combines the efforts of local organizations to provide long-term and short-term benefits to the livelihoods of Toledo’s environment, as well as its community.

According the USDA, a city of Toledo’s size should have urban tree cover between 35% and 40%. Right now, Toledo’s stands at 17%, and the grant will work to bring the tree canopy to a better range.

With the Maumee River being a primary source of runoff to Lake Erie - one of the continent’s most important water resources - what Toledo pours into the river impact the environment on a much larger scale. Nutrient and warm runoff contributes to the algae that blooms in western Lake Erie, which has proven to be a detriment to the lake’s ecosystem.

“We do - one, want to remove the nutrients as much as possible, and so we can prevent the nutrients from getting into the water which would be good,” Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful Executive Direct Adam Cassi said. “And then we can pull those nutrients that are in there out, and trees are one what to do that.”

The five-year initiative is taking measures that will preserve the ecosystem right here in Lucas County for years to come.

