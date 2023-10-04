Hundreds of students at Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering connect with potential employers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a big demand in the engineering and manufacturing sectors around the country and here at home. The Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering, or TTA, hosted a big event Wednesday that offered a wide variety of opportunities to help students make important connections for the future.

The library at TTA was turned into a room full of opportunities. The Toledo Public School teamed up with the Northwest Ohio Manufacturing Alliance for Manufacturing Day.

Dr. Vandita Prasad is an Assistant Director at TTA.

“We are an engineering and manufacturing-focused program and we want to expose students to what’s out there in the industry,” Prasad said.

To put it all in perspective, according to TPS, there are thousands of manufacturing engineer job postings in Ohio. The average salary for a manufacturing engineer is $80,000 a year in Ohio. Dr. Prasad says demand is expected to keep growing across the board.

“We prepare the students not only for engineering and manufacturing, we prepare them for working with soft skills. By the time they leave us they are employable and sought after by businesses,” Prasad said.

Maumee Assembly and Stamping was one of more than a dozen companies on hand. Jamie Radel is the HR Manager for MAS.

”We need people in electrical, tool and die and maintenance. This has been a good partnership. We have two students who graduated from TTA who and now in our tool-and-die apprenticeship program through the state of Ohio,” Prasad said.

Even though some of the students don’t know what they want to do yet, they recognize the wide range of opportunities this event provides. Cianna Campos is a freshman interested in industrial engineering.

”We can start to form plans outside of education an see what that job field has for us. Making something that hasn’t been made before or something that can really contribute to the world is important in the world of technology,” Campos said.

“This is a huge opportunity. We can explore things now, instead of having to wait until we’re older. You can bring stuff to your mind now on what you want to do when you are older,” Andi Gordon, an 8th grader said.

“What you want to be when you grow up, Nick? Successful, I’m not going to lie. I don’t know what I want to do yet, but something to do with engineering,” Nick Flores, an 8th grader said.

Students in grades 7-12 from TTA were part of Manufacturing Day, as well as 7th and 8th graders from McKinley STEMM Academy.

In addition to the companies, colleges, universities and educational programs were also on hand for Manufacturing Day.

