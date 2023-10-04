13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

MCSO: Driver hits and kills horse, injures rider in Ash Twp. before driving off

On Oct. 3 around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash...
On Oct. 3 around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash Township for reports of a hit and run.(WCJB)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a horse and its rider before driving away.

On Oct. 3 around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash Township for reports of a hit and run.

MCSO says once deputies arrived, they learned that a white Toyota vehicle had crashed into a horse and its 18-year-old rider before driving off. The victim was riding the horse northbound on Telegraph Road.

The 18-year-old Monroe County resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. According to MCSO, the horse died at the scene.

The suspect has not yet been located. Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle likely sustained damage to the passenger front side and is missing its right side view mirror, which was left behind at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7560.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

John Hobbs Town Hall Meeting
Councilman John Hobbs III to continue town hall meetings throughout October
The Whitehouse Police Department said Theodore Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 20, 2023, on a...
Case dismissed against Toledo man accused of public indecency at high school
One more warm afternoon, then rain chances go up as the temperature tumbles. Dan Smith explains.
10/4: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes