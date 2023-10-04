MCSO: Driver hits and kills horse, injures rider in Ash Twp. before driving off

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a horse and its rider before driving away.

On Oct. 3 around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to North Telegraph Road near I-275 in Ash Township for reports of a hit and run.

MCSO says once deputies arrived, they learned that a white Toyota vehicle had crashed into a horse and its 18-year-old rider before driving off. The victim was riding the horse northbound on Telegraph Road.

The 18-year-old Monroe County resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. According to MCSO, the horse died at the scene.

The suspect has not yet been located. Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle likely sustained damage to the passenger front side and is missing its right side view mirror, which was left behind at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7560.

