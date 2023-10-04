Metroparks Toledo adds three new properties to Oak Openings corridor

The Toledo Metroparks Board has just approved the purchase of three new properties to the Oak Openings corridor. The goal is to improve connectivity for the people and the parks as well as for the environment.

The initiative stems back more than 20 years to 2002. From then on, Metroparks Toledo has worked to preserve and restore the natural habitat for the unique area.

The Oak Openings corridor is a sanctuary for native and endangered species - making it an essential piece in preserving the ecosystem. Metroparks leaders say the new properties provide restorations that give a home for the wildlife and foliage.

“That restoration is needed because of the presence of invasive species, because of the human impacts that are surrounding that property, often the habitat is degraded,” said Metroparks Toledo Chief Natural Resources Officer Tim Schetter.

The Oak Openings corridor connects four parks with two state nature preserves, as well as the Kitty Todd Preserve in Swanton.

