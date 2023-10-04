13abc Marketplace
More than 300 GM Toledo Propulsion workers now impacted by strike

More than 300 employees at GM’s Toledo Propulsion plant will be impacted by the ongoing UAW strike.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -According to a spokesperson for GM Toledo Propulsion Systems, starting Wednesday, at least 100 more employees at the plant will be forced off the job.

In part of a statement sent to 13 Action News, GM officials say,

“It is unfortunate the UAW’s decision to call a strike at GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly continues to have negative ripple effects. An additional 163 represented team members at GM’s Toledo Propulsion Systems facility, which manufactures transmissions for both Wentzville and Lansing Delta Township, will be idled due to no work available. The impacted team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.”

Ashley Himburg, Plant Communications Manager

An employee for the Toledo company, Dawnya Ferdnansen, says she has been without work since before the strike. Hired back in 2016, Ferdnansen says she was recently forced to extend her medical leave after GM could not accommodate her disability requirements.

“I’m out because the plant sent me out and said there’s no work available for me on eight hours and 40 hours a week,” said Ferdnansen. “I’ve gotten 8 years older and my disabilities that I was born with have become 8 years older, and when I came into the plant I did tell them that I have these disabilities and GM still hired me.”

Now, among other things being looked at in contract negotiations, she is asking union leaders to look closer at the disability policy.

“It’s a shame because it’s something that I feel could be looked at and resolved, you know,” said Ferdnansen. “A possible solution could be a temporary worker works the four hours that we’re not able to or work the Saturday that we’re not able to and it gives them a minimum of 32 hours or better a week.”

Ferdnansen says she just wants to be able to come back to a job and a work family she loves. “I’m going to tell you something, the members become your family. And you want to stand with them. It’s a solidarity thing you get in there, you’re there together, you’re sticking it out.”

