Mr. Agne’s Career Collection dresses BGSU students for free

By JD Pooley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - For college students, dressing for success can be expensive. Add on top of that tuition, housing, and food, leaving little room for spending.

Mr. Agne’s Career Collection has been dressing students for success, for free, on the campus of Bowling Green State University since 2020.

“I’m in the business of helping people find happiness, and I want people to feel good about themselves,” said Tiffany Eckert, a BGSU graduate student who also manages the career collection which is located on the first floor of the Eppler South building on campus.

“Right now, we provide a single outfit per calendar year, my vision is to see it grow to where we can provide unlimited resources to students in need,” Eckert said.

The career collection has a storied history.

“Paul Agne, who graduated from BGSU in 1955, he had been on his way across campus to drop out of the university because he didn’t have enough money to pay tuition,” Dawn Shinew said. “He ran into his dean who instead took him to the bursar’s office, paid his tuition, and what Paul told me was he had money left over to buy a used suite for his student teaching experience.”

After hearing that story, Shinew, dean of the College of Education and Humane Development, started Mr. Agne’s Career Collection.

“We know that a lot of our students are first-generation college students, many of them are struggling to meet, make ends meet with tuition and rent and all of those things,” Shinew said. “And then we all have professional experiences that we want students to go out and fit in professional settings, so having the right attire to do that puts them on a good path, helps them feel like the professionals we want them to be and so we wanted to support that for students and do it at no cost.”

BGSU student Sam Bradley says the career collection helped boost her confidence.

“Gave me these bright pink pants which was not something I would have ever gone for myself, but when I put them on it made me feel really confident and that was just something I wanted to have going into the professional experience because when I feel good and I like feel confident, I knew I could do a lot better,” Bradley said.

Eckert said they give away free clothing to about a hundred students each semester. She said they are always looking for gently used clothing donations.

“Additionally, we have a lot of international students, who don’t have transportation to get clothing, they don’t have access or the funds to acquire clothing,” Eckert said. “And so they can come in and dress for success.

“Also, we have had some winter coats come in that have been beneficial because we have several students who not only don’t have the means but are not accustomed to winter weather,” Eckert said.

If you want to make a clothing donation, visit this link.

