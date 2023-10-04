13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled

An unusual jellyfish has wildlife experts on high alert. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, CASEY NEET, US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, STERNBERG MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, CNN)
By Hunter Sowards, KMAX via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KMAX) – An unusual jellyfish was spotted in a reservoir in the Eldorado National Forest, putting wildlife experts on high alert.

At first glance, Casey Neet thought he saw pollen floating in the waters near the boat ramp of the Stumpy Meadows reservoir.

The closer he looked, he realized it was something you usually only see in the ocean.

The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the size of a penny.

“These things are known to be native to the Yangtze River Valley in China,” Neet explained.

While the jellyfish are harmless to humans, their impact on other organisms remains unclear.

Experts with Nature World News fear peach blossom jellyfish could compete with native species for food resources and disrupt the food web.

The U.S. Geological Survey is tracking where they are being spotted across the country, trying to determine how they could reshape our freshwater ecosystems in years to come.

Copyright 2023 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
Boy fighting leukemia going to school online until it’s safe to return to class
Boy fighting leukemia going to school online until it’s safe to return to class
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled