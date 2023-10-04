October 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early and partly cloudy this afternoon with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely late afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. Most of Friday should stay dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible Friday evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Scattered light showers are likely at times on Saturday. An isolated afternoon shower is possible on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the middle 50s. A slow warm up into the 60s is expected next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.