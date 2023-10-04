13abc Marketplace
Recovery house dealing with bed bugs

Patients living at the Zepf Center sober living facility say not only are they fighting to get clean, but they are also getting bit.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The bed bug infestation at addiction recovery houses is a big concern. Patients living at the Zepf Center sober living facility say not only are they fighting to get clean, but they are also getting bit.

A lady who wants to remain anonymous said she was court-ordered by a judge to stay in a sober living home. She chose the Zepf recovery house on Collingwood.

“It should be clean. We shouldn’t be having to worry about getting ate up,” a patient said.

Residents say the center has a bed bug issue. According to the center’s CEO, it’s one the biggest sober living homes in Ohio

“There’s a bed bug heater. So, they don’t always get used with every residence because there are so many residents coming and going so quickly, they don’t heat all of our clothes,” a patient said.

Zepf’s CEO Deb Flores said there are safety measures in place to address the community health concern. She says they try to reduce the hoarding.

“It’s kind of their personal space. So, if we go in and do the inspections every single day with over 100 residents it’s just not possible,” Flores said.

Staff are also trained to treat areas and they have been replacing beds.

“Some of the wooden frames also attract them. So, we’ve been purchasing new ones that don’t have a lot of area for the bugs to stay in,” Flores said.

Despite this issue, one patient says she doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

“As far as the treatment wise, it’s excellent here they actually save my life. I’m very grateful for thankful for,” a patient said.

Drug court administrators say they were not aware of the issue. They have about 20 people from drug court living in the facility.

They will reach out to their court liaison to help Zepf address the issue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

