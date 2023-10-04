13abc Marketplace
Rep. Jordan running for Speaker after McCarthy removed

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The most powerful person in the House of Representatives may soon be the Congressman from Ohio’s 4th district, if Rep. Jim Jordan can get the support of his Republican colleagues.

Jordan announced his push for the position in a letter to colleagues asking for their support Tuesday.

Former speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position Monday.

