Rep. Jordan running for Speaker after McCarthy removed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The most powerful person in the House of Representatives may soon be the Congressman from Ohio’s 4th district, if Rep. Jim Jordan can get the support of his Republican colleagues.

Jordan announced his push for the position in a letter to colleagues asking for their support Tuesday.

Former speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position Monday.

Jordan letter by Ryan Gustafson on Scribd

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.