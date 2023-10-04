Sylvania volleyball players help raise money for rescue dogs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bump, set, spike! The third annual Cats 4 Dogs fundraiser is this week.

The Sylvania Northview Wildcats and Sylvania Southview Cougars girls volleyball teams play this Thursday and there’s a raffle to raise money for the Lucas County Pit Crew. Top prize is a $500 Amazon gift card and the second place prize is two gold passes to Cedar Point.

The Pit Crew takes in abandoned, abused and neglected dogs and cats and helps find them forever homes. Those involved with the event say it’s a great way to provide valuable life lessons to the students.

“Pets are family, so this is our opportunity to give back in a little way,” said Chad Rutkowksi, head volleyball coach at Northview. “It’s fun for the kids and it provides awareness about what the Lucas County Pit Crew is doing. It is also important for the students to learn about the power of giving back.”

The Pit Crew will have dogs and puppies at the event, including a recent success story named Evie. She was taken in by LCPC in August after someone reported seeing her thrown out of a car. Evie has made a full recovery and was adopted by the family of two Northview volleyball players. Many of the dogs at the event are up for adoption. The Cats 4 Dogs event is Oc.t 5 at Sylvania Northview High School.

There are three games that night as the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams will all play. The raffle will be held during the varsity game and you don’t have to be there to win.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.