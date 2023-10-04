13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Sylvania volleyball players help raise money for rescue dogs

The annual Cats 4 Dogs event is October 5th at Northview.
The Sylvania Northview and Southview volleyball teams hold a raffle to raise money for LCPC
The Sylvania Northview and Southview volleyball teams hold a raffle to raise money for LCPC(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bump, set, spike! The third annual Cats 4 Dogs fundraiser is this week.

The Sylvania Northview Wildcats and Sylvania Southview Cougars girls volleyball teams play this Thursday and there’s a raffle to raise money for the Lucas County Pit Crew. Top prize is a $500 Amazon gift card and the second place prize is two gold passes to Cedar Point.

The Pit Crew takes in abandoned, abused and neglected dogs and cats and helps find them forever homes. Those involved with the event say it’s a great way to provide valuable life lessons to the students.

“Pets are family, so this is our opportunity to give back in a little way,” said Chad Rutkowksi, head volleyball coach at Northview. “It’s fun for the kids and it provides awareness about what the Lucas County Pit Crew is doing. It is also important for the students to learn about the power of giving back.”

The Pit Crew will have dogs and puppies at the event, including a recent success story named Evie. She was taken in by LCPC in August after someone reported seeing her thrown out of a car. Evie has made a full recovery and was adopted by the family of two Northview volleyball players. Many of the dogs at the event are up for adoption. The Cats 4 Dogs event is Oc.t 5 at Sylvania Northview High School.

There are three games that night as the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams will all play. The raffle will be held during the varsity game and you don’t have to be there to win.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public School parents are speaking out about issues they are having when it comes to...
Toledo mother says her children have been home from school for more than a month due to TPS bus issue
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody
Crews recover a plane from the portage river after it crashed Saturday. Police said the pilot...
Plane crashes into Portage River Saturday afternoon
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Toledo Police responded to an incident on Stickney Ave. near Manhattan Blvd.
Bond set for suspect arrested in shooting that killed one Thursday evening

Latest News

Boy fighting leukemia going to school online until it’s safe to return to class
Boy fighting leukemia going to school online until it’s safe to return to class
October 4th Weather Forecast
10/3/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/3/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Whitehouse Village Council meeting.
Whitehouse mayoral race narrowed down to two candidates