U.S. Senator JD Vance to visit Toledo autoworkers on picket line

The Republican from Ohio says he wants to hear directly from autoworkers as the strike approaches three weeks.
By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Senator JD Vance plans to visit striking UAW members on the picket lines in Toledo and Cincinnati later this week, he told 13 Action News.

The Republican from Ohio said he wants to hear directly from autoworkers as their strike against Ford, GM and Jeep approaches the three-week mark. He said details are still being finalized, but intends to head to Toledo on Friday.

“It’s one thing to hear this stuff mediated through news reports or to read stories about it. It’s another to actually be on the ground and talk to people,” Vance said.

He’s previously said he supports the UAW’s strike and their ‘straightforward’ demands for higher wages.

“I think it’s a terrible thing for the country to have the workers and the company as such as I really want to encourage people to come to some agreement here, but I don’t think there’s any pathway to peace between management and labor unless the workers get higher wages,” Vance said Wednesday. “People poke holes in various parts of what the workers are asking for. But I think the fundamental question is: Do you think that our autoworkers - in an era where inflation is sky high and the auto industry is doing very well - deserve higher wages? I think the answer is yes. And that’s really what they’re asking for. I wish them all the best.”

Vance said his schedule in D.C. hasn’t allowed him to visit the picket lines until this week when the Senate goes on recess.

“We’ll probably bring them some coffee, just talk to people to see what’s going on, and hopefully learn a little bit about how we can be a better senator for people on the ground.”

Other Ohio politicians, including Rep. Marcy Kaptur and Sen. Sherrod Brown have previously visited striking autoworkers in Toledo. UAW President Shawn Fain stopped by the picket line outside of the Toledo Assembly Complex on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

