Whitehouse mayoral race narrowed down to two candidates

Whitehouse Village Council meeting.
Whitehouse Village Council meeting.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUCAS Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The results of the Whitehouse mayoral primary election are in and the race has been narrowed down to Richard Bingham and Tony Fronk.

Fronk and Bringham will be on the ballot for Whitehouse mayor in the Nov. 7 general election.

According to the unofficial results released by the Lucas County Board of Elections, Bingham led all four candidates in the primary. He received 285 of the 738 votes. Fronk had the second most votes with 219.

Rebecca Conklin Kleiboemer (171) and Robert J. Crowe (63) were third and fourth in the primary.

According to the results, 19.74% of eligible voters voted in the primary.

The primary and election come after former mayor Donald atkinson resigned in August.

